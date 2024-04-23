Larry Wayne Garrett

Larry Wayne Garrett, 68, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2024 surrounded by loved ones after a brief battle with cancer. He was born to William and Marjorie Garrett on July 27, 1955.

A native and life-long resident of Escambia County Florida, Larry had a reputation for his strong work ethic and his love of fishing on the river. He valued hard work and honesty, and modeled that every day. Larry enjoyed gardening with his wife and made family his priority, taking in two grandchildren, Johnathan and Sandra, who he loved joking with, always having a story ready to spread laughter.

He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 46 years, Genevia Garrett; children, Allen (Corrie) Garrett, (Smyrna, TN), Jennie (Tony) Embley,(Atmore, AL), William “Hank” Garrett (Bratt, FL), Christy (Zach) Yuhasz (Loxley, AL), and Lisa Garrett (Century, FL); grandchildren, Johnathan, Sandra, Chloe, Hanna, Alex, Taylor, Paige, Sara, Ashley and Tony Jr; Two great grandchildren; sisters, Ann, Karen, and Pansy; brothers, Danny (Hoppy), Mike (Bubba), James, Charles and Richard.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, May 4, 2024 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, (1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, FL 32533).

Flowers and/or memorial contributions to Larry’s wife, Genevia, are equally welcome.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted witharrangements.