Larry Jarman

April 12, 2024

Mr. Larry Jarman, age 63, passed away, Wednesday April 10, 2024 in Jay, Florida. He was born on December 31, 1960 in Pensacola, Florida, longtime resident of Cantonment, Florida and currently residing in McDavid, Florida. He was a faithful member of New Life Fellowship Church.

Mr. Jarman was an avid guitarist, enjoyed playing Gospel music at area churches. He enjoyed listening to gospel music and watching westerns, he was also a Florida State fan. He greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with family, especially his grandchildren with had his heart. He was employed by the Escambia County Road Department for the past 13 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John Frank (Ruby Faye Little) Jarman; sister, Nell Moss; brother, Wayne Jarman; son Wyndall Black.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Cara Jarman of McDavid, Florida; two daughters, Dawn (Matt) Carter of Byrneville, Florida, Ariel (Rickey) Foster of Virginia Beach, Virgina; brother, Tommy Jarman of Pensacola, Florida; four sisters, Sheila Hill of Pensacola, Florida, Judy (Mike) Gunn of Cantonment, Florida, Cindy Jarman of New York, and Alice (Lomax) Gunn of Cantonment, Florida; four grandchildren, Emily, Jayden, Evelyn, and Emilia.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 1:00 PM at Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church with Pastor Levon Caraway officiating.

Burial will follow at Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Saturday, April 13, 2024 from noon until service time at 1 p.m. at Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church.

Pallbearers will be Rickey Foster, Mark Carter, Keith Faulk and Brad Faulk

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

