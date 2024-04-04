Judge Sides With Clerk, Rules Escambia Commissioners’ Retirement Plan Is Unlawful

An Okaloosa County Circuit Court judge has ruled that a local retirement plan used by three Escambia County commissioners is unlawful.

Judge William Stone released a ruling Wednesday morning upholding a decision by Escambia County Clerk and Comptroller Pam Childers to withhold payments to the plan.

“It is not lawful for elected officers (e.g., county commissioners), to participate in the Local Plan,” Stone wrote in his ruling. “The County’s contributions to the Local Plan on behalf of county commissioners constitute unlawful compensation.”

Commissioner Steven Barry and Lumon May joined the plan in early 2021 after reelection in 2020. Former commissioner Robert Bender joined the plan shortly after his reelection in 2019.

On July 1, 2021, Childers reduced contributions to the local plan to 8.34% for the three commissioners. On January 1, 2022, Childers stopped making payments for the three county commissioners into the local plan.

Escambia County sued her to force her to make the contributions, contending the Childers did not have that authority under a state law from the 1990’s. The case went to trial in February, and the judge’s ruling Wednesday was the conclusion. Escambia County still has the right to appeal.

Stone agreed with the county’s assertion that the cost to taxpayers is exactly the same regardless of a commissioner’s participation in the local plan or FRS.

“The Court acknowledges the County’s argument that the cost to the County is the same under the Local Plan as in FRS,” Stone wrote. “However, that surface-level appeal cannot be the end of the inquiry.”

According to the ruling, the Florida Retirement System (FRS) required employer retirement contribution rate is 12.39%. In the court’s example, a commissioner serving three terms (12 years) with a salary of $98,501 annually would have an FRS contribution of $146,451.24. Under the local plan the county’s contribution rate for commissioners is 56.68%, which would amount to $693,604.68, or about 4.74 times more in accrued contributions than a commissioner who enrolled in FRS.

Stone noted that his ruling does not suggest that retirement plans constitute unlawful compensation, and that Childers “properly exercised discretion in ceasing to make the payments to the Local Plan”.

“The County Commission is disappointed in the ruling and is considering its options,” Andie Gibson, Escambia County public information officer, told NorthEscambia.com following the ruling.