Jim Maloney

Jim Maloney, 94 years old, passed on April 4, 2024 with family at his bedside. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Narvel and Guanna Maloney; wife, Alpha; and son, Patrick.

He is survived by Sally (Jeff) Grace, Kathleen Maloney, Mile (Lisa) Maloney, and Diane Maloney, 9 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.

He was born in Ft. Worth, Texas, November 30, 1929. He attended TCU and received a Master’s degree in Chemistry. He married Alpha Davis in 1952. He was in the Army during the Korean conflict, then moved to Florida where he worked for Monsanto for 30 years. He was responsible for multiple patents and oversaw one of the labs in Building 707 during his tenure.

He loved his family immensely. Always willing to “hold our money” in order to help us save. He followed kids and grandkids all over the USA to watch them play sports. He was an avid photographer, wood worker, farmer and financial guru.

We could not have navigated this journey without our friends’ support and special caretakers, Anita Macks, Tiffany Snyder, Micki Catoe, Michele Ridenour, Monica Jareman, Gayle Capps, Carol Schlitt, and Cathy Boldizsar.

He will be so deeply missed.

Services for Jim Narvel Maloney will be held Monday, April 8, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North. Jim will be laid to rest at Bayview Memorial Park following the service.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements.