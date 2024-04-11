Jeanette “Jean” Moore-Dubbs

Jeanette “Jean” Moore-Dubbs, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at her home in Cantonment, Florida. She was born November 5, 1946, in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

Following 35 years of service, Jean retired from the Department of the Navy (NAMI/NAS Pensacola). She also served as a faithful volunteer at Cantonment Volunteer Fire Department for over 20 years. She was passionate about serving her community and the department where her roles included being a first responder, EMT, board member, and a loving mentor to new recruits. Jean was also a Guardian Ad Litem for Escambia County.

In 2006, Jean married her soulmate, Bobby. The two of them loved to spend time with family and travel, taking many spontaneous trips. She also loved to cross stitch, watch Ice Pilots hockey, and spoil their precious pup, Booger.

Jean was a beloved mother and more than life itself, loved being “Granny”. She was a loving and devoted grandmother to her 4 grandchildren.

Jean was preceded in death by her mother, Valeria Orris; stepfather, Chester Orris; father, James Mills and brother, Jack Oyler.

Jean is survived by her husband, Dale (Bobby) Dubbs; daughter, Toni White (Ernest); son, James Stankard (Mary); grandson, Brent White; grandson, Matthew White; granddaughter, Kally Stankard; granddaughter, Hope Stankard; sister-in-law, Joanne Oyler; brother-in-law, Gary Dubbs (Chella). And many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 13, 2024, at 11:00 AM, at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North. Visitation will be one hour prior at 10:00 AM. Pastor Zack Smith will be officiating.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements.