Jay Royals Slide Past Northview 4-0

The Jay Royals defeated the Northview Chiefs 4-0 Thursday night in Bratt.

Cadee Carroll earned the win for Jay, going a complete seven innings, allowing one hit and no runs while striking out one and walking three.

Jamison Gilman started for Northview in the circle, giving up seven hits and four runs in four innings, walking two and striking out two.

Brett Watson went 3-3 for the Lady Royals while Carroll and Ella Nelson were both 2-3.

MaKayla Golson led the Chiefs at the plate, going 2-2 for the night. Mikayla McAnally pitched three innings, surrounding three hits, striking out one and walking one.

Northview will host Crestview at 6:30 Friday night, and Jay will host Flomaton at 6 p.m.

