Incumbent Robert Bender Prefiles For Escambia County Supervisor of Elections

Incumbent Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Robert Bender prefilled Wednesday for the seat as a Republican in the 2024 election.

Bender, a former county commissioner, was sworn in as Supervisor of Elections on January 31, 2024, after being appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Bender replaced David Stafford who stepped down effective January 15 after 19 years in office to join the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency as an election security advisor.

File photo.