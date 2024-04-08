Gwendolyn Hilley

Gwendolyn Hilley, 87, of Pensacola passed peacefully into Heavens Gates and into the Lords Arms on February 22,2024 after a brief illness.

Gwen was born to Aubrey F. Johnson and Ora Melvina Key Johnson in Pensacola, FL on August 16, 1936. Gwen was a lifelong resident of Pensacola. Gwen married Kenneth Hilley on December 18, 1965 and

shared 24 loving years together before his death in 1989.

Gwen was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and her husband. She is survived by her 8 children Deborah Brown (Phillip), Michael Marabella, Ronald Marabella, Angela Ciampini (Lenny), Steven Marabella (Allison), Felicia Williford, Kendall Hilley Love (Scott) and Tommy Hilley. She is also survived by Eleven Grandchildren, Nine Great-Grandchildren, and one Great-Great Granddaughter, along with numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly.

Gwen was a loving Mom, Nana and MeMe. Everyone loved to gather at her house and enjoy her amazing cooking. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

There will be a private Family Service on Mother’s Day.