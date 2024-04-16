Granville Eugene Jones

Granville Eugene Jones, aged 92, passed from this world on April 10, 2024. Granville was born May 13, 1931, in Marshall County Alabama, near the town of Grant (hence the name “Granville”). He was a resident of Barrineau Park Florida for the last 60+ years of his life where he raised his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Gilbert Jones and Etell Mae Whitaker Jones, wife, Arvenia Bell Jones, brothers, Clayton Jones and Levon Jones, and grandson, Brandon McArthur.

He enlisted in the Army in 1948 to serve his country in Japan and the Philippines and although he never saw combat, he did serve during the Korean war, discharging in 1952. He retired from Monsanto in 1987 and enjoyed many years of retirement. He was an avid bass fisherman and a woodworker. When asked if he would be bored in retirement, he replied, “as long as there is a river to fish in and a piece of wood to cut, I’ll be fine” and he was. He realized his dream when he purchased land on Tensaw Lake at Upper Bryant Landing and built a river house. Both he and Arvenia enjoyed the “Jones River Shack” for many years until her health conditions kept them more home bound.

Granville, “Granddaddy”, is survived by his children, Trish Scull, Barrineau Park; Tammie (Gary) Criswell, Barrineau Park; Devan McArthur (Talli), Fort Walton Beach; Starley McArthur, Pensacola; 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, sister Bobbie Andujar, Crestview; Linda Smith (Ray), Leicester, North Carolina; Johnny Jones (Loretta), Crestview, and Larry Jones, Crestview. Also, his faithful companion Lily.

Our family would like to thank Covenent Hospice (Vitas) for the care they provided for our father during his final days. Shannon, Amanda, Jim, Rhonda, Brian, Virginia, Jay, and Gloria.