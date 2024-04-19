FWC Law Enforcement Report: Harvesting Deer During Closed Season

The Florida FWC Division of Law Enforcement reported the following recent activity:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Officers Lugg and Burkhead responded to information they received about a subject living on a vessel in Bayou Chico who had an active warrant. The officers located the subject on his vessel, which was substantially dismantled due to not having any proper steering or propulsion. After conducting an interview with the subject, he admitted the vessel was his and knew it was a derelict vessel. The subject was charged with leaving a vessel on the waters of the state in derelict condition. The officers transported the subject to the Escambia County Jail.

Officer Lugg and Lieutenant Corbin identified two vessels and began the derelict vessel process. The owner was cited for leaving vessels on the waters of the state in derelict condition.

Officer Lugg participated in a field day outreach event for about 400 students at Beulah Academy of Science Middle School. Officer Lugg discussed water and boating safety while the students explored an FWC patrol vessel on display.

Officer Lugg, Officer Wilkenson, and Officer Manning participated in an outreach event at the yearly Outcast Bait and Tackle Shop sale that attracts thousands of anglers and other outdoor enthusiasts. Boating safety and marine law information was provided to attendees.

Lieutenant Corbin was contacted by an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Deputy regarding a traffic stop he had conducted around 2 a.m. The driver was in possession of a recently harvested antlerless deer after the season had closed. Lieutenant Corbin arrived on scene and interviewed the subject, who admitted to killing the deer during the afternoon with a crossbow and showed the harvest location on a map. Lieutenant Corbin went to the area and found an arrow with dried blood and a blood trail. The area is private property and the subject did not have permission to hunt or be on the property. The subject was charged with harvesting an antlerless deer during closed season.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Officer Brown was on patrol conducting shore-based resource and license inspections when he observed an individual fishing at a local boat ramp. While conducting a resource inspection, Officer Brown observed what appeared to be an undersized striped bass on a cooler being used for bait. Upon further investigation, Officer Brown located two undersized spotted seatrout and an undersized redfish. The individual was cited appropriately.

Officer Bower located a sailboat that appeared to be a derelict vessel. It tilted to its side and had washed ashore and was grounded. The vessel did not have a 360 white navigation light displayed. The owner was issued a notification of rights package and a notice to appear citation for storing a derelict vessel upon waters of the state and a warning for vessel breaking anchor and a warning for no navigational lights present.

This report represents some events the FWC handled during the time period; however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement. Information provided by FWC.

NorthEscambia.com photo.