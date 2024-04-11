Free North Escambia Baby Shower Is Saturday In Century

The 2024 North Escambia Baby Shower will be held Saturday in Century.

Healthy Start and the Florida Department of Health will host the free community baby shower from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Century Community Center, also known as the Ag Building at the corner of Highway 4 and Industrial Boulevard.

The event is for families who are pregnant and or have just given birth within the last year. There will be multiple community organizations present including various programs from the Florida Department of Health, Baptist Hospital and much more. Essential baby gear and supplies will be distributed while supplies last, and prizes will be awarded.

Expert support and resources. will be available for questions about pregnancy, childbirth, breastfeeding, fatherhood and more.

Editor’s note: The North Escambia Baby Shower is not affiliated with, or sponsored by, NorthEscambia.com.