Florida Purple Alert Issued For Escambia County Man

A Floria Purple Alert has been issued for a missing 70-year-old Escambia County man.

Dennis Jolly was last seen about 3 a.m. Friday in the 7900 block of Kipling Street. He wearing a black and red striped jacket (seen in the photo) and black pants. He is 6’1”, 133 pounds, has gray hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.