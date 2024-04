Flomaton Woman Crashes Into Pensacola Home

A Flomaton woman was not injured when she crashed her car into a hour Wednesday night in Pensacola.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 22-year-old was traveling west on Lake Joanne Driver approaching 72 Avenue. She told troopers that she was unable to stop at a stop sign.

She crashed into a home on South 72nd Avenue.

The woman’s name was not released.

Submitted photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.