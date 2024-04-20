Family Identifies 16-Year Old Cottage Hill Shooting Victim

Family members have identified the 16-year shot and killed April 12 in Cottage Hill, and they are working to raise funds for his funeral expenses.

Bryson Allen was a “loving child that loves basketball, fishing, hanging with friends and family,” Travis Packard wrote on a GoFundMe fundraiser page.

“He would help with anything. He was also eager to work for what he wanted; we loved him dearly.”

In addition to the GoFundMe page, a benefit car wash for Allen will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. until at 8961 Pensacola Boulevard, across the Ensley Walmart.

The shooting happened during a teen party at a home on Wishbone Road.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office siad 19-year-old Ethan Alexander O’Brien was showing off a gun when it fired an struck Allen in the chest. O’Brien was charged with felony negligent manslaughter.