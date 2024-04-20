Family Identifies 16-Year Old Cottage Hill Shooting Victim

April 20, 2024

Family members have identified the 16-year shot and killed April 12 in Cottage Hill, and they are working to raise funds for his funeral expenses.

Bryson Allen was a “loving child that loves basketball, fishing, hanging with friends and family,” Travis Packard wrote on a GoFundMe fundraiser page.

“He would help with anything. He was also eager to work for what he wanted; we loved him dearly.”

In addition to the GoFundMe page, a benefit car wash for Allen will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. until at 8961 Pensacola Boulevard, across the Ensley Walmart.

The shooting happened during a teen party at a home on Wishbone Road.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office siad 19-year-old Ethan Alexander O’Brien was showing off a gun when it fired an struck Allen in the chest. O’Brien was charged with felony negligent manslaughter.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 