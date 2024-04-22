Escambia Woman, 20, Gets 15 Years In Prison for 2022 Double Fatal Crash

April 22, 2024

An Escambia County woman has been sentenced to prison in connection with a double fatal crash that occurred in January 2022.

Sara Nicole Huson was sentenced was sentenced to 15 years in state prison, 15 years of probation following her release, and a 20-year driver’s license revocation. for two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of driving with a suspended license and one count of drug possession.

The crash on Sorrento Road involved a sedan driving by Hudson which collided with pickup driven by a female from Brierfield, Alabama.

Hudson’s sedan crossed the centerline at a high rate of speed, entering the lane with the pickup truck. The driver attempted unsuccessfully to swerve to the right to avoid the collision. The front of the sedan collided with the front of the pickup truck. Hudon’s passenger, her boyfriend, was pronounced deceased on scene.

The female driver was transported to Baptist Hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased. During the investigation, the sedan driven by Hudson was calculated to have been traveling at a speed of near 85 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone.

Written by William Reynolds 

 