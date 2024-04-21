EREC’s 85th Annual Meeting Will Be Saturday, April 27

Escambia River Electric Cooperative’s 85th Annual Meeting will be held Saturday, April 27.

The meeting for EREC members will be held at Ernest Ward Middle School in Walnut Hill. Activities will be from 8 to 10 am., and the business meeting will begin at 10 a.m.

There will be lots of door prizes, vendor information tables and activities for kids. An electric vehicle will be on display, scholarship winners will be announced, and voting will take place for open trustee seats. Guest speaker will be Matt Diamond from PowerSouth.

Absentee voting is going on now at EREC offices in Walnut Hill and Jay through April 26.

Breakfast will be available with cash only with proceeds going to the EWMS culinary arts program.

Pictured: The 2023 EREC Annual Meeting at Jay High School. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.