Ensley Street Closed At Chemstrand Road For The Next Week

A portion of roadway Ensley Street between Faye Avenue and Chemstrand Road will be closed to through traffic beginning Thursday, April 18, while crews install pipe.

Westbound traffic on Ensley Street will detoured to Chemstrand Road to Vine Street to Faye Avenue and back to Ensley Street. Eastbound traffic on Ensley Street will detour to Faye Avenue to Vine Street and back to Chemstrand Road. Chemstrand Road is expected to reopen by Thursday, April 25.

Residents, pedestrians, local traffic and emergency vehicles will have access to properties within the work area at all times; however, there may be short periods when a driveway or entrance may be blocked temporarily as equipment and materials are moved during construction.

