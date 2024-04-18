Ensley Street Closed At Chemstrand Road For The Next Week

April 18, 2024

A portion of roadway Ensley Street between Faye Avenue and Chemstrand Road will be closed to through traffic beginning Thursday, April 18, while crews install pipe.

Westbound traffic on Ensley Street will detoured to Chemstrand Road to Vine Street to Faye Avenue and back to Ensley Street. Eastbound traffic on Ensley Street will detour to Faye Avenue to Vine Street and back to Chemstrand Road. Chemstrand Road is expected to reopen by Thursday, April 25.

Residents, pedestrians, local traffic and emergency vehicles will have access to properties within the work area at all times; however, there may be short periods when a driveway or entrance may be blocked temporarily as equipment and materials are moved during construction.

NorthEscambia.com graphics.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 