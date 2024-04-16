Edward Glen Webb

Leaving an irreplaceable void in our family, we are devastated and heartbroken to announce that our Patriarch, Mr. Edward Glen Webb, known affectionately as “Grandaddy,” passed away on Wednesday, April 10th, 2024 at West Florida Hospital in Pensacola. Edward was born on September 4th, 1934 in Greenville, Alabama to the late Thomas Wesley Webb & Eva Lucille Black Webb. Edward and the love of his life, his wife, Minnie Hartley Webb resided in Molino, Florida, where he was a cherished member of the community. Edward’s life was one marked by his dedication to his faith and the Lord, to his family, and the warmth of his engaging personality.

Edward is preceded in death by his parents, the late Thomas Wesley Webb & Eva Lucille Black Webb, two brothers–Jackson Webb & Russell Webb, and one sister–Dorothy Webb Manning. He is also preceded in death by his oldest daughter, Deborah Webb Weaver, and her husband, his son-in-law, Jimmy Weaver.

Edward was a loving and devoted husband to his wife, Minnie Hartley Webb, for just a few months shy of 70 years. Edward and Minnie built a life rich in love, faith, and family. The love Edward had for Minnie was extraordinary, and the kind of love that we all should strive to have.

Together they raised three children and helped in raising all of their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Edward’s faith and unconditional love for his family were cornerstones in his life.

Edward leaves behind a legacy and love for his family, including his loving wife, Minnie Hartley Webb, his children, and their spouses–David & Judy Webb and Donna & Tony Garrison. He also leaves behind six grandchildren and their spouses—Wesley & Tiffany McAnally, Ashley & Michael Rhodes, Patricia & Bobby Dix, Josh & Amie Webb, Patrick & Shay Garrison, and Jacob & Caitlyn Garrison. Edward also leaves behind a host of great-grandchildren that he loved to spoil and brag about to everyone. His great-grandchildren are: Ethan McAnally, Delaney McAnally, Brystal Rhodes, Brodie Rhodes, Bradley Rhodes, Brian Rhodes, Brennan Dix, Ian Dix, Kiley Webb, Levi Webb, Mia Garrison, Kayson Garrison, Natalyia Harris, Reese Garrison, and Reagan Garrison. Edward also leaves behind one brother and his wife, Thomas & Mabel Webb, as well as a multitude of other extended family members and friends.

Shortly after Edward graduated from high school, he worked at Little’s Manufacturing as a Sewing Machine Mechanic for almost 6 years, laying the groundwork for his career. In 1957, Edward and Minnie moved to Escambia County Florida from Greenville, Alabama, where he was later employed for 34 years at Chemstrand/Monsanto in Gonzalez, Florida as a Chemical Operator. After his retirement from Chemstrand/Monsanto, he worked part-time at the Pensacola Riding Center in Molino, Florida, where he helped to build most of the barns and facilities that remain there today.

Edward was a long-time member of Highland Baptist Church in Molino, Florida. Edward’s faith and devotion to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, was a foundation of his life that was a testament that he passed on to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Edward was passionate about sharing his love for the outdoors with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed spending vacations taking his children and grandchildren camping and sightseeing across the Southeast. He was instrumental in teaching his children and grandchildren to appreciate fishing, by taking them to the pond behind his house, and to take them hunting across Florida and Alabama. Edward was also a master gardener, who loved to plant his garden and harvest it to share with his family and friends.

A service to honor Edward’s life will be held on Wednesday, April 17th at Highland Baptist Church (6240 County Hwy 95A, Molino, Florida), with Faith Chapel North, overseeing the services. Family visitation and viewing will begin at 10:30 AM; Open visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM; and the Celebration of Life service will follow, beginning at 12:00 PM. Family and friends are invited to attend and share memories and celebrate Edward’s life. Burial will be at Highland Baptist Church Cemetery, immediately following the Celebration of Life Services. Speakers at the service will include his long-time family friend, Bro. Larry Gaston, Pastor of Hopewell Baptist Church in Georgiana, Alabama and Highland’s Pastor, Josh Helton.

Pallbearers will be: Wesley McAnally, Josh Webb, Patrick Garrison, Jacob Garrison, Tony Lathan, and Taylor Crabtree.

Honorary Pallbearers will be his great-grandsons: Ethan McAnally, Brodie Rhodes, Brennan Dix, Ian Dix, Levi Webb, as well as his nephews: Rusty Webb, Timmy Webb, Johnny Webb, and Tommy Webb.

Edward Glen Webb will be remembered as a devoted Christian, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and a loyal friend. His stories, wisdom, and warmth of his company will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate enough to know and love him.