County To Continue Discussions On Latest Offer For OLF-8 Property

Escambia County will continue discussions with the latest parties to make an offer to make an offer for 290 acres of the county-owned OLF-8 property on Nine Mile Road.

As we reported yesterday, a Letter of Intent (LOI) offering $22.5 million for 290 acres was received from a law firm on behalf of local potential buyers Cliff Mowe, land developer, and Ryan Chavers, owner of a construction company.

The Mowe and Chavers offer states they will work with DPZ Design to develop a modified version of the current master plan.

Attorney Matthew Couch said at a Monday morning commission meeting that he did not know if those changes would still include a town center, and Commissioner Jeff Bergosh said that would be a sticking point.

“I am kind of hung up on the town center,” he said. “That land was suppose to be for job generation. We had a very, very hard fought, year-long compromise that we came to. My position at this point in the game is sticking to the compromise. That’s what the citizens wanted; that’s what this board voted for.”

Bergosh also said that after discussions with a DPZ Design managing members she indicated that the master plan would likely be needed.

“She acknowledged as much there are certain aspects of it that are going to require modification,” Bergosh said “I understand that.

Commissioner Lumon May said any future decision for him will be based upon the proceeds to benefit the entire county.

“I’ve said I’m not going to vote less than $25 million…unless there some other value that comes to the citizens of Escambia County,” May commented Monday.

“It’s a piece of property. We want to get top dollar for it; it’s worth what someone is willing to pay for it,” Bergosh added.

The commission instructed County Administrator Wes Moreno and the county attorney’s office to continue discussions with Mowe and Chavers. The offer includes: