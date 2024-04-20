Chiefs Top Dawgs On Northview Senior Night (With Gallery)

The Northview Lady Chiefs earned a 6-1 senior night win over the Crestview Bulldogs Friday night in Bratt.

For action and senior night photos, click here.

Mikayla McAnnally earned the win for the Chiefs. She surrendered two hits and one unearned run over six and two-third innings, striking out five and walking one. Makayla Golson opened for the Chiefs, recording no hits, no runs, no strikeouts, and no walks in one-third of an inning.

Riley Brooks, Makayla Golson, and Chloe Ragsdale each had two hits for Northview. Riley Brooks and Bailey Burkett both had two RBIs.

Northview will travel to Urian on Monday to take on J.U. Blacksher.

Before the game, Northview recognized seniors Chloe Ragsdale, Makayla Golson, and Mason Edwards.

Pictured top: Northview Lady Chiefs softball seniors Chloe Ragsdale, Makayla Golson, and Mason Edwards. Also pictured: Action as Northview defeated Crestview Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.