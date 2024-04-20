Chiefs Top Dawgs On Northview Senior Night (With Gallery)

April 20, 2024

The Northview Lady Chiefs earned a 6-1 senior night win over the Crestview Bulldogs Friday night in Bratt.

For action and senior night photos, click here.

Mikayla McAnnally earned the win for the Chiefs. She surrendered two hits and one unearned run over six and two-third innings, striking out five and walking one. Makayla Golson opened for the Chiefs, recording no hits, no runs, no strikeouts, and no walks in one-third of an inning.

Riley Brooks, Makayla Golson, and Chloe Ragsdale each had two hits for Northview. Riley Brooks and Bailey Burkett both had two RBIs.

Northview will travel to Urian on Monday to take on J.U. Blacksher.

Before the game, Northview recognized seniors Chloe Ragsdale, Makayla Golson, and Mason Edwards.

Pictured top: Northview Lady Chiefs softball seniors Chloe Ragsdale, Makayla Golson, and Mason Edwards. Also pictured: Action as Northview defeated Crestview Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 