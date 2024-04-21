Charges Dropped Against Atmore Journalists Accused Of Revealing Grand Jury Secrets

ll criminal charges against two Atmore journalists and school board members have been dropped.

The move came at the request of Alabama Assistant Attorney General Thomas Govan Jr., who had taken over the Escambia County, Alabama, bases after the local district attorney recused himself. The dismissals were granted Friday by Judge Ben Fuller.

All charges related to criminally revealing of grand jury secrets were dismissed against Escambia County (AL) School Board member and Atmore News Publisher Sherry Digmon, Atmore News reporter Don Fletcher Escambia County (AL) School Board vice-president Cindy Jackson and Veronica Fore, the school district’s bookkeeper. An additional charge against Digmon for using her position for personal gain was also dropped.

The cases garnered national attention and calls of violations of the First Amendment principles of freedom the press. The charges were filed after an October 2023 article in the Atmore News written by Fletcher allegedly revealed details about grand jury proceedings that should have remained secret under Alabama law.

The cases came about after a school board voted not to renew the contract former former School Superintendent Michele McClung.