Century Mayor Reports Entire Playground Stolen; ECSO Says It Was Scrapped For $196

Century Mayor Luis Gomez, Jr. reported an entire park playground had been stolen, but the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office determined that no crime was committed.

Gomez told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that he went to the Carver Community Center on Jefferson Avenue on April 8 and noticed that the playground equipment, basketball goals and poles, and the handrails from the building were gone. He said the playground was there the prior day because he saw children playing and be believed it was stolen between 10 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. Gomez said the metal was removed using a torch, according to an incident report.

The town has approved a design for a new $3.255 million community center on the property, and the current building will be demolished first due to advance termite damage and deterioration. The town council recently voted to allow local resident Marilyn Robinson, a former caretaker of sorts of the community center, to remove property she claimed belongs to her from the building prior to demolition.

Robinson was at the community center when an ECSO investigator arrived. She told the investigator that she had given Melvin Manuel permission to take an outside air conditioner unit and a portion of chain link fence, but that she did not give permission to take anything else.

Another person at the community center told the deputy that she saw a white truck across the street near the back of the building about 11:30 a.m. and a white female with blond hair leaving the community center on a bicycle.

While enroute to Manuels home, the investigator said a white female with a blond hair and a male with a hat and red shirt on bicycles near North Century Boulevard and Highway 4. He stopped them and determined that they had been involved in taking metal from the community center, the report states. John Hunter, who has experience as a welder, said he was paid a total of $75 by Manuel to help take the metal. Hunter stated that he believed Manuel had permission since the community center was slated for demolition, the report says.

The deputy contacted Manuel at his home, and he stated that he had taken the basketball goals and poles, handrails, and playground equipment, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He provided a receipt where the metal was sold as scrap to Atmore Recycling for $196.

Robinson met with the investigator and was asked if there was any chance that Melvin misinterpreted her statements.

“Robinson stated that while she did not believe she was unclear, there was a chance that Manuel misinterpreted her statements about the building due to her being in an emotional state over the circumstances that had led to the programs at the building being shut down,” the ECSO incident report states.

The investigator determined that no crime was committed.

“I do not find probable cause for an arrest. As such, no further law enforcement action is being taken by this deputy at this time,” he wrote.