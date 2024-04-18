Century Commits Quarter Million Dollars In Expenditures Not On Agenda During Final Minutes Of Meeting

The Century Town council committed up to nearly a quarter million dollars on items not on the agenda in the final minutes of a two-hour meeting this week, not providing any opportunity for public comment prior to their votes.

The council voted unanimously to allow Mayor Luis Gomez, Jr. to hire Clear Water Solutions for a period not to exceed one year for a monthly fee of $19,464 — up to $233,568 in one year — to take over the operations of the town’s water and wastewater departments.

The item was not on the meeting’s agenda but was brought up by Gomez during his “Mayor’s Report” to the council.

“I’ll give you a minute to look over that,” Gomez said as he passed a document out to council members. The document was not provided to the council, the public, or the media prior to the meeting as part of the weekly agenda package. NorthEscambia.com made a public records request by email to Gomez, interim Town manager Howard Brown, and office employee Mallory Walker early Wednesday morning by email and received no response.

Just 21 seconds after passing out the information to the council for their first look, Gomez commenced discussion on hiring the company.

After the involuntary resignation of Heath Burkett, Century’s water and wastewater superintendent, last month, council member Alisha Johnston took over his duties as an unpaid volunteer. She is a state-certified operator in both areas. The transition came as the town after the town came under several warning letters from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

The town has advertised three water and wastewater jobs for weeks but received little response.

Johnson blamed the lackluster response a lot of bad press and the fact that the town’s operations are being closely monitored by DEP following the warning letters.

Gomez said the town is “getting ready to release Ms. Johnson back out into the world” and that she would no longer be able to provide free water and wastewater leadership, necessitating the services of Clear Water.

Gomez did not specify how any bids may have been received for the services.

A little more than six minutes after seeing the first information about Clear Water, the council unanimously approved the mayor’s recommendation to hire Clear Water.

Washington Trip

During the “Council Comments” portion at the end of the meeting, the council — including council member Shelisa Abraham — unanimously approved up to $800 for travel and expenses for Abraham to attend a Florida League of Cities Federal Action Strike Team event next month in Washington, D.C. The travel expenses were not on the agenda.

“What is the benefit that it provides to the Town of Century,” Council president Dynette Lewis asked.

“Century gets a voice at the table,” Abraham replied. “We also have a weekly call with the White House to express our concerns for our town, what funding needed here, what our emergencies are. what our projects are. We stay top mind at the White House.”

Fireworks

For several years, the towns of Century and Flomaton have split the cost of annual Fourth of July fireworks show, alternating the show’s location between the towns each year. This year, Flomaton is contributing just $5,000 toward a show in Century. In another items not on the distributed council agenda, the council unanimously approved $13,000 to put on the 2024 fireworks show.

NorthEscamba.com file photos.