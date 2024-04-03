Catherine James McKinley

Catherine James McKinley, age 72, of Nokomis, AL passed away on April 2, 2024. She was born on August 14, 1951 in Atmore, AL to Harold and Ruby Drew James. She was a 1969 graduate of Escambia County High School. Cathy was a member of Brooks Memorial Baptist Church. She worked at Atmore Public Library for 26 years and was the librarian for the last 11 of those years. She also helped her husband as bookkeeper of McKinley’s Auto Service for 41 years. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Steve of 54 years and her parents.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Connie and Chris Wilson, her grandsons, Dustin (Ashley) Wilson and Steven (Maddie) Wilson, her great grandchildren, Kasen Luke Wilson and McKinley Kate Wilson, her siblings, Sandra (Gary) Hare and Joan (Gerald) Malone.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Community Hospice for the care you gave Cathy during the last few months. We would also like to say a special thank you to Renee Rolin for caring for Cathy.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, April 4, 2024 at 3:00 pm at Oak Hill Cemetery in Atmore with Bro. Don Davis officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Chris Wilson, Dustin Wilson, Steven Wilson, Jeff Malone, and Will Malone.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.