Cantonment Woman Found Asleep In Vehicle Facing Cocaine And Fentanyl Charges

April 20, 2024

A Cantonment woman found asleep in her vehicle by deputies if facing fentanyl and cocaine related charges.

Cherrelle Jeanninne Clay, 39, was charged with possession of controlled substances, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license third or subsequent conviction.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office reported finding Clay asleep and hunched over the center console of her parked and running Nissan Pathfinder at a car wash on Mobile Highway. Deputies noted in their report that after Clay awoke, she was trying to reach for a box on the passenger seat and visible drug paraphernalia.

A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted, and deputies found powdered fentanyl and oxycodone pills, according to an arrest report.

Clay was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $10,500 bond.

