Big Inning Helps Power Trash Pandas Past Blue Wahoos To Even Series

by Bill Vilona

The Blue Wahoos missed a chance early in Wednesday’s game for a big inning.

When Rocket City set up its chance, the Trash Pandas pounced.

Arol Vera, the No. 9 hitter, hit a two-run double, then scored on a sacrifice fly as part of a four-run, fourth inning that helped power the Trash Pandas to a 9-2 win against the Blue Wahoos and claim a rare win at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

A crowd of 2,976 watched the Trash Pandas even the series with only their second win in their past three trips to Pensacola. It became a rough outing for Blue Wahoos starter Luis Palacios, who yielded nine hits and six earned runs, including two home runs allowed in 4.2 innings.

Designated hitter Gustavo Campero, who played his first four minor league seasons in the New York Yankees organization, blasted a two-run homer off Palacios for the game’s first runs in the third inning. He added a solo blast to complete the rally in the fourth inning.

Through five innings, eight of Rocket City’s batters in the lineup had reached base.

The Blue Wahoos loaded the bases in the second inning with none out, but Rocket City starter Chase Chaney got out of the inning by retiring the next three batters with a strikeout, a fielder’s choice grounder, and an inning-ending flyout.

That sequence set a tone for a night where the Blue Wahoos had 13 hits in the game, matching Rocket City, but only managed two runs. They left the bases loaded with two out in the seventh as well.

Harrison Spohn had an RBI double in the sixth inning to score Pensacola’s first run. He later scored on Javier Sanoja’s two-out single. Sanoja was one of six Blue Wahoo batters with multiple hits through seven innings.

The teams will continue their series on Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. with the Blue Wahoos’ Valente Bellozo making his second start against Rocket City’s Victor Mederos.

GAME NOTABLES

A contingent of the Blue Wahoos – 13 players and two coaches – spent Wednesday morning watching the Blue Angels perform at a practice session on Naval Air Station-Pensacola. It’s become a repeat visit from the team to see the U.S. Navy’s famed flight demonstration squadron, headquartered at the base.

