Atmore Man Killed In Crash Into A Tree

A Friday morning crash in Baldwin County claimed the life of an Atmore man Friday morning.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 34-year-old David D. Williams was fatally injured when the 2010 Mercury Milan he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.

Troopers said he was not wearing a selt belt and was ejected after crashing into a tree on Highway 31 about seven miles outside Atmore. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

Alabama troopers are continuing their investigation.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.