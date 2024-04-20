Atmore Man Killed In Crash Into A Tree
April 20, 2024
A Friday morning crash in Baldwin County claimed the life of an Atmore man Friday morning.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 34-year-old David D. Williams was fatally injured when the 2010 Mercury Milan he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.
Troopers said he was not wearing a selt belt and was ejected after crashing into a tree on Highway 31 about seven miles outside Atmore. He was pronounced deceased on scene.
Alabama troopers are continuing their investigation.
NorthEscambia.com file photo.
