Ann Davis Poppy

April 12, 2024

Ann Davis Poppy, age 77, of Pensacola, Florida, passed away on April 6, 2024. Ann was born on February 4, 1947 in Pensacola, Florida to Maurice Alfred Davis and Dolly Connor Davis. She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Storey; and granddaughter, Emma Storey.

Ann was a graduate of Birmingham Southern University and had a career with the IRS before retiring. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Pensacola, Florida.

Ann was known for her love of cats, reading, and gardening. She had many beloved burry friends during the course of her life. She was a Master Gardener with the Escambia County IFAS Extension Office for many years. She enjoyed learning, and in her senior years returned to college to attend courses for the fun of it.

No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ann’s name may be made to the Save Our Cars and Kittens Shelter (SOCKS) at http://saveourcatsand kittens.com/donate-shelter.

She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements.

