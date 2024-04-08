AAA: Florida Gas Prices Fell 12 Cents Last Week, But Upward Pressure Returns

Florida gas prices are on a 9-day streak of declines, falling a total of 15 cents. On Sunday, the state average was $3.47 per gallon, down 12 cents from a week ago.

The average per gallon Sunday night in Escambia County was $3.37, with a low of $3.12 available on East Nine Mile Road. In North Escambia, the low price was $3.25 at two Cantonment stations on Highway 29.

“Pump prices are once again below year-ago levels, but upward pressure has moved back into the market,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The U.S. price of oil surged to new 2024 highs last week, which could cause gas prices to move higher.”

NorthEscambia.com file photo.