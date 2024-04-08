AAA: Florida Gas Prices Fell 12 Cents Last Week, But Upward Pressure Returns

April 8, 2024

Florida gas prices are on a 9-day streak of declines, falling a total of 15 cents. On Sunday, the state average was $3.47 per gallon, down 12 cents from a week ago.

The average per gallon Sunday night in Escambia County was $3.37, with a low of $3.12 available on East Nine Mile Road. In North Escambia, the low price was $3.25 at two Cantonment stations on Highway 29.

“Pump prices are once again below year-ago levels, but upward pressure has moved back into the market,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The U.S. price of oil surged to new 2024 highs last week, which could cause gas prices to move higher.”

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 