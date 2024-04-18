One Injured In Highway 29 Collision Involving Transit Bus With Seven Passengers

One person was injured in a crash involving a transit bus with seven passengers Thursday morning on Highway 29 near Tate School Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a Honda SUV driven by a 36-year-old woman was traveling north on Highway 29 and attempted a left turn onto Tate School Road about 7:30 a.m.

Troopers said a transit bus traveling south on Highway 29 collided with the side of the SUV. The SUV left the roadway and came to rest in the wood-line after the crash. The bus came to a stop blocking one lane of Highway 29.

Escambia County Public Information Officer Davis Wood said the transit vehicle was owned by a private company, not Escambia County.

FHP reported that everyone involved suffered minor injuries. Wood said one person was transported by Escambia County EMS and the remainder refused transport.

The transit bus was driven by a 29-year-old female. The passengers ranged in age from 35 to 74 years old.

An injury crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon in the same area sent one person to the hospital.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.