Pace Tops Tate 14-4 To Win Aggie Classic (With Gallery)

March 22, 2024

The Pace Patriots won the 29th annual Aggie Classic championship Thursday night 14-4 over the Tate Aggies.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

Sammy Roberts earned the win for the Patriots, giving up three hits and one run in five innings, striking out one and walking one.

Logan Kimmons took the loss for the Aggies, going three and two-thirds innings, allowing seven runs and six hits while striking out three and walking three.

Ketch King went 1-for-3 at the plate and one RBI to lead the Aggies. Kaleb Posta, and Brayden Beck each added one hit for the Aggies.

Grant Walters was 3-3 for Pace with a home run and three RBIs. Glenn Brooks also had a Patriot homer.

The Patriots were undefeated in the Aggie Classics, while Tate was 3-1.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 