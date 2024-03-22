Pace Tops Tate 14-4 To Win Aggie Classic (With Gallery)

The Pace Patriots won the 29th annual Aggie Classic championship Thursday night 14-4 over the Tate Aggies.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

Sammy Roberts earned the win for the Patriots, giving up three hits and one run in five innings, striking out one and walking one.

Logan Kimmons took the loss for the Aggies, going three and two-thirds innings, allowing seven runs and six hits while striking out three and walking three.

Ketch King went 1-for-3 at the plate and one RBI to lead the Aggies. Kaleb Posta, and Brayden Beck each added one hit for the Aggies.

Grant Walters was 3-3 for Pace with a home run and three RBIs. Glenn Brooks also had a Patriot homer.

The Patriots were undefeated in the Aggie Classics, while Tate was 3-1.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.