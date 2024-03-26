One Killed In Motorcycle, Bicycle Collision

March 26, 2024

One person was killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a bicyclist late Monday afternoon in Escambia County.

A 67-year-old motorcyclist was traveling north on North Palafox Street near Highway 29 when he struck a 40-year-old bicyclist that was crossing the roadway, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased on scene while the bicyclist was transported to Baptist Hospital with serious injuries.

The FHP investigation is continuing.

File photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 