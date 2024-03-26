One Killed In Motorcycle, Bicycle Collision

One person was killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a bicyclist late Monday afternoon in Escambia County.

A 67-year-old motorcyclist was traveling north on North Palafox Street near Highway 29 when he struck a 40-year-old bicyclist that was crossing the roadway, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased on scene while the bicyclist was transported to Baptist Hospital with serious injuries.

The FHP investigation is continuing.

File photo.