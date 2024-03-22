Northview Gets 3-2 Walk-Off Win Over T.R. Miller

The Northview Chiefs had a 3-2 walk-off win over T.R. Miller Thursday night in Bratt.

Starting pitcher Brady Smith gave up seven hits and two runs in six innings, striking out six and walking one. Grayden Sheffield surrendering zero hits, striking out one and walking two during a scoreless inning in relief.

Jayden White had two RBIs for Northview. Sheffield was 1-3 at the plate.

Up next, Northview will beat Pine Forest on March 28 and J.U. Blacksher on March 29.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.