Northview Chiefs Beat Flomaton 13-3 (With Gallery)

The Northview Lady Chiefs defeated the Flomaton Hurricanes 13-3 Tuesday evening in Bratt.

The Chief’s Mikayla McAnally earned the win. She allowed two hits and three runs in three innings, striking out one and walking one. Starter Jamison Gilman gave up one hit and no runs in two innings, striking out five and walking none.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

Kylee Langham led the Chiefs at the plate, driving in seven runs on two hits. She doubled in the second inning, scoring three, walked in the third to score one, and singled in the fifth scoring one.

Gilman was 1-4 with an RBI; Chloe Ragsdale was 1-4; Makayla Golson went 1-2 with one RBI; Daviona Randolph was 1-1; and Mayson Edwards was 1-1 with two RBIs.

Bentley Edwards took the loss for Flomaton. She went four innings in the circle, giving up 12 runs on four hits, striking out none and walking 11.

Kailee Herndon went 1-3 with two RBIs for the Canes. Zoe White was 1-3 and Cookie Miller went 1-1 for Flomaton.

Thursday, Flomaton will host Clarke County at 6 p.m., and Northview will travel to Gulf Breeze for a 6:30 meeting with the Dolphins.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.