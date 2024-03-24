Motorcyclist Killed In Highway 4 Crash Near Bear Lake

March 24, 2024

A crash on Highway 4 in northern Santa Rosa County claimed the life of a motorcyclist Saturday afternoon in the Blackwater State Forest near Bear Lake.

A SUV driven by a 69-year-old Fort Walton Beach man was traveling west of Highway 4 when he made a left turn at the intersection of Red Morris Road, failing to yield to a motorcycle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 19-year motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the SUV was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Comments

One Response to “Motorcyclist Killed In Highway 4 Crash Near Bear Lake”

  1. mt on March 24th, 2024 3:20 am

    Prayers to the familyand loved ones, RIP





