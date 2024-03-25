Motorcyclist Killed Crash After Fleeing From Traffic Stop

March 25, 2024

A 59-year-old Escambia County man was killed in single motorcycle crash late Saturday night while exiting I-10.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the Pensacola Police Department attempted to stop the motorcyclist who was traveling at a high rate of speed. He fled the traffic stop, and PPD did not pursue him.

The motorcyclist later lost control on the exit ramp to Davis Highway and struck a concrete barrier wall and signpost before continuing into a wooded area. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

