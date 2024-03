Molino Mid County Historical Society Donates To Escambia Search And Rescue

The Molino Mid County Historical Society recently donated $600 to Escambia Search and Rescue at their monthly meeting. The donation is to help with ESAR’s continuing efforts to respond to any emergency when called upon by our local fire and law enforcement agencies. Pictured: Wayne Rhodes from ESAR and Sarah Jenness from the historical society. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.