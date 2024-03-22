Mobile Driver’s License, Tax Collector Services Were In Century Thursday

Driver’s license and other tax collector services were available in Century Thursday,, and MILO will be returning next month.

Mobile Licensing and Identification Office (MILO) is a fully functional tax collector office on wheels, offering a range of services. The mobile unit provides a convenient method to renew a driver license, obtain a replacement driver license, conversion/reciprocation of out-of-state license, change a name or address on a current driver license or identification card, and get a first-time identification card. In addition to licensing services, the mobile unit also provides an opportunity to renew or replace a vehicle registration, receive a parking placard, transfer a title, pay property taxes, and apply for a business tax receipt. Written and driving tests are not available from the MILO unit.

MILO is scheduled to be back at the Billy G. Ward Courthouse in Century on April 18 and May 16.

Pictured: A citizens receives services at MILO at the Billy G. Ward Courthouse in Century on Thursday. NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.