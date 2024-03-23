Mega Millions Jackpot Swells To $1.1 Billion

After no winner of the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night, the grand prize for Tuesday’s drawing grew to an estimated $1.1 billion.

Friday’s winning numbers were: 3, 8, 31, 35, 44 and Mega Ball 16. If there had been a winner, the ticket would have been worth $977 million.

The lottery said it’s the sixth time in less than six years that the Mega Millions jackpot has topped $1 billion.

While there was no big winner Friday, five tickets matched five of the numbers to win the game’s $1 million prize, Mega Millions said. Another player in Virginia won $3 million by activating the Megaplier, according to the lottery. One Florida ticket, sold in Boca Raton, is worth $1 million.

If the over $1 billion jackpot is won next Tuesday, it would be the fifth largest prize in the history of the game, according to the lottery. Tickets are $2 each.