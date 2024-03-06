Man Charged With New Year’s Day Fatal Crash Near Flora-Bama

March 6, 2024

A 23-year old man from Daphne, Alabama, has been charged with a fatal DUI crash New Year’s Day near the Flora-Bama on Perdido Key.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Caleb Jonathan Scottt was eastbound on Perdido Key Drive at about 12:15 a.m. when the crash occurred.

“The investigation revealed the Ford Bronco traveling at a high rate of speed thru the crowds gathered in the area celebrating the new year, ” FHP said. “During that time, the Ford Bronco traveled over a speed bump, became airborne, and struck a light pole on the northern shoulder of the roadway. The Ford Bronco that was driven by Caleb Jonathan Scott became engulfed in flames. As a result of the crash, a family member was sadly killed during the crash and another occupant was seriously injured.”

One of Scott’s family members, a 56-year old Bay Minette man died in the crash. Another passenger, a 23-year-old  man from Gulf Shores, was seriously injured..

Scott was charged with vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter, reckless driving causing serious bodily injury, and DUE causing serious bodily injury. Scott was arrested in Baldwin County extradited to Escambia County, Florida, where he was being held on a $130,000 bond.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 