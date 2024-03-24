Local Unemployment Rate Increases

FloridaCommerce has announced that the Pensacola area’s labor force increased by 2.5 percent (+5,955 jobs) over the year in February 2024. Private sector employment increased by 3,400 jobs, an increase of 2.0 percent over the year in February 2024.

The industries gaining the most jobs over the year were leisure and hospitality, increasing by 1,400 jobs; education and health services, increasing by 1,200 jobs; and government, increasing by 1,000 jobs. The Pensacola area unemployment rate was 3.4 percent in February 2024, up 0.6 percentage point from the February 2023 rate of 2.8 percent.

Florida’s statewide unemployment rate has been lower than the national rate for 40 consecutive months. The national unemployment rate was 3.9 percent for February 2024, 0.8 percentage point higher than Florida’s rate. Florida’s private sector job growth rate increased by 2.3 percent (+194,200 jobs) over the year in February 2024. This is faster than the national rate of 1.6 percent over the same period.