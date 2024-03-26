FWC Law Enforcement Report: Deer Out Of Season, Night Hunting

The Florida FWC Division of Law Enforcement reported the following recent activity:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY



While patrolling the Escambia River Wildlife Management Area, Officer Hahr observed a truck parked in an area frequented by people who are hunting. He located a subject carrying a rifle. Officer Hahr determined the subject had just shot at an antlerless deer but missed. The subject was charged with attempting to take deer during the closed season in the WMA and warned for attempting to take antlerless deer out of season.



SANTA ROSA COUNTY

While on patrol Officer Mullins received a tip from a hunter about vehicles destroying public land. The officer located a broken-down vehicle covered in mud. He tracked down other vehicles and found them doing donuts off a forest road. Each subject was issued several citations. The subjects were directed to remove their broken vehicle upon leaving the forest.

While on patrol, Officer Mullins observed a vehicle and two subjects searching for deer and possibly night hunting. The officer monitored their actions and conducted a check on the individuals. Upon contact, a loaded shotgun was discovered. The subjects were issued open container alcohol citations and notice to appear citations for illegal night hunting.

