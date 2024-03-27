Former Middle School Dean Designated As Sex Offender, Avoids Prison Time In Plea Deal

The former dean at Warrington Middle School in Escambia County has been sentenced on a plea deal to a year of community control and five years of probation.

Darreyel Devahn Laster, 34, was designated as a sex offender and ordered not to have any unsupervised contact with minors.

Laster was arrested in January 2023. He pleaded no contest Tuesday to charges of lewd and lascivious conduct and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Charges of committing a sex act with a student and using a computer to seduce or solicit a child were dropped as part of the plea deal.

Laster was accused of providing marijuana to a 15-year-old boy before sexually propositioning him.

He resigned as Warrington Middle dean.