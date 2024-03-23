ECSO Presents Officer Of The Year, Other Awards

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office held an award ceremony this week to honor members of the department.

ECSO said:

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Officer of the Year Award was presented to Deputy Adam Norre (pictured above). From sheriff’s cadet to deputy with a criminal justice degree, Deputy Norre has consistently demonstrated outstanding dedication, intelligence, and leadership. His dependability and positive attitude are noteworthy, along with his initiative, sound decision-making, and mentorship abilities. Deputy Norre actively engages with the community, reflecting his commitment to public service, and aspires to contribute meaningfully by joining the Special Victims Unit and becoming a Field Training Officer. His exemplary service not only benefits our agency but also the citizens of Escambia County, making him a valuable asset.

Sergeant Chad Brown was presented with the Achievement Award. In October 2023, Sergeant Brown received the FBI-LEEDA Trilogy Award. He was awarded the Achievement Award in recognition of his dedication to professional development.

Sergeant Jason Comans was presented with the Commendation Award in recognition of his remarkable impact on addressing the concerning matter of missing juveniles from Cabot Heights.

Master Deputy Jenna Coates was presented with the Commendation Award in recognition of her mentorship of cadets, coordination of activities, and commitment to mission success, which have significantly increased our agency’s efficiency.

Master Deputy Dereck Sterling was presented with the Commendation Award in recognition of his innovative thinking to streamline paperwork distribution by placing a QR code on our business cards.

Deputy Ashley Wallace was presented with the Commendation Award in recognition of swiftly and effectively resolving a theft case in October 2023, leading to the recovery of stolen materials valued at a million dollars within three days.

Deputy Adam Norre was presented with the Commendation Award in recognition of his prompt action upon observing smoke at Flounders restaurant on Pensacola Beach in December 2023, averting significant property damage or potential loss of life.

Deputy Nicolas McKenna was presented with the Life Saving Medal. In 2023, Deputy McKenna’s quick response and prompt application of life-saving techniques saved the life of a three-year-old child involved in a near-drowning incident.

Deputy 1st Class Luke McCracken and Deputy Kevin Stack were both presented with the Life Saving Medal. In 2023, during patrol on Pensacola Beach, Deputies McCracken and Stack’s quick thinking and exceptional teamwork in response to a gunshot victim, significantly aided in the victim’s survival.

Deputy Bradley Foster was presented with the Life Saving Medal. In 2023, Deputy Foster responded to a cardiac arrest incident involving a 39-year-old male, performing CPR diligently for approximately seven minutes. The family of the individual acknowledged the deputy’s crucial role in his survival.

Deputy Kyndal Bray and Deputy Hunter Owens were both presented with the Life Saving Medal. In 2023, Deputy Bray and Deputy Owens promptly responded to an unconscious infant in distress. Their swift administration of first aid led to the infant’s chance of full recovery, as affirmed by the father and EMS.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Employee of the Year Award was presented to Lynnea McCray. Since 2006, Lynnea has excelled in various roles, culminating in her promotion to Administrative Supervisor in 2018. Her initiative in implementing the LEFTA Training Module and meticulous attention to detail significantly benefit our agency. Lynnea’s dedication exemplifies the highest standards of professionalism, making her a valuable asset to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and our community. Ms. Lynnea McCray is awarded the Employee of the Year.

The Pensacola Beach/Precinct Unit was presented with the Unit Citation Award for their steadfast commitment to safeguarding the safety and well-being of Pensacola Beach visitors and its residents, particularly evident during more than 100 annual events held on the beach. Members of this unit included: Captain Kevin Pachucki, Lieutenant James Barnes, Sergeant Scott Rivkin, Sergeant Chase Horne, Deputy Howard McGuire, Deputy Phillip Goble, Deputy 1st Class Luke McCracken, Deputy Miguel Felan, Deputy Bobby Purvis, Deputy Kevin Stack, Deputy Deqwaun Walker, Deputy Zachary Banks, and Deputy Adam Norre.

The following service awards were also presented:

Master Deputy Thomas Joyner – 20 Years of Service

Lt. James Barnes – 25 Years of Service

Sgt. Scott Rivkin – 25 Years of Service

Master Dep. Dereck Sterling – 25 Years of Service

Lt. Walter Matthews – 30 Years of Service

Lt. Jack Holland – 30 Years of Service

Lt. Michael Workman – 30 Years of Service

Karen Lucas – 30 Years of Service

Victoria Hodge – 30 Years of Service

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.