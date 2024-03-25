ECSO Mourning Loss Of Deputy

March 25, 2024

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own, Deputy Sheriff 1st Class Albert George Kalber.

Deputy Kalber passed away peacefully last night, surrounded by family and friends, after a long battle with illness.

“Since 2013, Deputy Kalber provided dedicated service to the citizens of Escambia County. He had a positive impact on all of those who he came into contact with. He will be greatly missed by our Escambia County Sheriff’s Office family. Please join us in keeping his family, friends, and loved ones in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” the ECSO said.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 