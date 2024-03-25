ECSO Mourning Loss Of Deputy

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own, Deputy Sheriff 1st Class Albert George Kalber.

Deputy Kalber passed away peacefully last night, surrounded by family and friends, after a long battle with illness.

“Since 2013, Deputy Kalber provided dedicated service to the citizens of Escambia County. He had a positive impact on all of those who he came into contact with. He will be greatly missed by our Escambia County Sheriff’s Office family. Please join us in keeping his family, friends, and loved ones in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” the ECSO said.