Easter Egg Hunts, Festivals, Easter and Good Friday Services And More Planned. Here’s A Big List.

Here are Good Friday, Easter services and events planned in the North Escambia area:

To submit your event, email news@northescambia.com, or click here for our contact form. This list will be updated Friday afternoon and again Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Highland Baptist Church Good Friday Service

Highland Baptist Church in Molino will observe the Lord’s Supper, and worship with song and scripture during a good Friday service on Friday, March 29 at 6:30 p.m.

Easter Bunny Pictures Flomaton

Free bunny pictures on Friday, March 29 from 1-2 p.m. at the Flomaton Library meeting room.

Gonzalez Methodist Church Good Friday Service

Gonzalez Methodist Church will hold a Good Friday Service on Friday, March 29 at 7 p.m.

Lathram Chapel UMC Easter

Lathram Chapel United Methodist Church at 2690 Jacks Branch Road in Cantonment will hold an Good Friday Tenebrae Service at noon.

Egg the Park Century

The Century Chamber of Commerce will host Egg the Park, a community Easter egg hunt, on Saturday, March 30 from 2-5 p.m. at Showalter Park. Free snacks, bounce house, bunny photos, food truck and golden eggs.

Cora Baptist Jay Egg-Stravaganza

Cora Baptist Church at 12953 Chumuckla Highway in Jay will hold a Good Friday Egg-Stravaganza on Friday, March 29 from 5-7:30 p.m. Egg hunt, bounce houses, hot dogs,chips, treats and the Easter story.

Saint Monica’s Episcopal Church Stations of the Cross

Saint Monica’s Episcopal Church at 699 South Highway 95A in Cantonment will host Stations of the Cross on Good Friday at noon at 6 p.m.

Family Day at Runamuck Ranch

Runamuck Ranch in will host a Family Day on Saturday, March 30 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Rigby Road in Bratt. Outdoor, family-friendly spring farm event. Meet miniature cows, miniature donkeys, goats and various small farm animals. Take hayride and participate in family-friendly games. This is a walk-through event, so wear proper footwear.

Egga-Wahooza

Egga-Wahooza will be Saturday, March 30 with 50,000 treat-filled eggs at Blue Wahoos Stadium. 11 a.m. for ages walkers through age 4 and special needs. Noon for K5-5th grade.

Quintette Community Center Egg Hunt

Annual Easter Egg Hunt at noon, Saturday, March 30 at Quintette Park. Hunt begins at 12:00 sharp; don’t be late.

Beulah Dash

Marcus Pointe Beulah will host Beulah Dash on Saturday, March 30 at the Escambia County Equestrian Center at 7750 Mobile Highway. A 5K Color Run at 8.m., check-in begins at 7 a.m. Free egg hunts, including a special needs hunt, begin at 10 a.m. Inflatables, food trucks and more.

Beulah Community Sonrise Service

The First Baptist Church of Beulah and other area churches will host a Community Sonrise Service at 6:15 a.m. on Easter Sunday at the Navy Federal Recreation Park on Nine Mile Road.

Community SonRise Service

Marcus Pointe Baptist Church will host the annual Community SonRise Service Easter Sunday at 6:15 a.m. at the Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Pinewoods Presbyterian Church Easter

Pinewoods Presbyterian Church at 2198 Highway 297A in Cantonment will hold and Easter Morning Worship Service at 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 31.

Highland Baptist Molino Easter Celebration

Highland Baptist Church in Molino will hold an Easter Worship Celebration on Sunday March 31 at 10:45 a.m. Connect Groups begin at 9:30 a.m.

Dogwood Park Baptist Easter Service and Egg Hunt

Dogwood Park Baptist Church will have an Easter Service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 31, with an Easter egg hunt to follow.

Gonzalez Methodist Church Sunrise And Easter Services

Gonzalez Methodist Church will hold a Sunrise Service on Easter Sunday at 6:30 a.m. Breakfast will follow at 8:30 a.m., and there will be contemporary service at 10:30 a.m.

Oak Grove Baptist Church Easter

Oak Grove Baptist Church will have an Easter Sunday service at 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 31, following Sunday School at 10 a.m. The church is located at 2600 Highway 99 in Oak Grove.

Harvert Christian Center Cantonment

Harvest Christian Center at 1095 Muscogee Road in Cantonment will hold an Easter Sunday celebration at 9:15 and 11 a.m.

Fairth Bible Baptist

Faith Bible Baptist Church will hold and Easter Sunday Communion Serivce at 10.a.m. and an Easter Service at 11 a.m. Please bring flowers to decorate the cross. No everning service on March 31.

Easter At Calvary Molino

Calvary Apostolic Tabernacle at 5591 Highway 29 North in Molino will hold an Easter Sunday Service at 10 a.m. Easter Egg Hunt an candy rain.

Northstone Baptist Easter

Northstone Baptist Church at 2550 West Nine Mile Road will hold Easter Services. Sunday School meets at 9:15 a.m. with Jr. Church and Morning Worship At 10:30 a.m. In the morning service, “The Easter Lily” program will be presented.

Lathram Chapel UMC Easter

Lathram Chapel United Methodist Church at 2690 Jacks Branch Road in Cantonment will hold an Easter Service at 10:30 a.m. Brunch and Easter egg hunt to follow.

Saint Monica’s Episcopal Church Easter

Saint Monica’s Episcopal Church at 699 South Highway 95A in Cantonment will hold an Easter Celebration at 10 a.m. on Easter Sunday with Holy Eucharist followed by a special reception and a children’s Easter Egg Hunt at 11 a.m.

Easter at Hillcrest

Easter Services at Hillcrest Baptist Church on Nine Mile Road will be held on March 31 at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Birth to 4-year-old Preschool Ministry available all services; Kids Ministry for K-5th grade during the 9:30 and 11 a.m. services.

First Baptist Church of Cantonment

The First Baptist Church of Cantonment will hold an Easter Sunday Service with a special start time of 10:15 a.m.

Little Rock Church Robinsonville

Little Rock Baptist Church at 9312 Robinsonville Road, Atmore, will hold Resurrection Sunday services at 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 30. A “candy rain” will be held following the service for kids age 5 and up.

Abundant Life Assembly of God Century Easter

Abundant Life Assembly of God at 8040 North Century Boulevard will have an Easter Service at 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 31. An egg hunt will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday.