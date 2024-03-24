Cottage Hill Man Charged After Allegedly Pouring Out Soda Inside A Pickup Truck

More details have been released in the arrest of a Cottage Hill man for theft charged after allegedly pouring out soda inside a pickup truck.

Joshua Glenn Mobley, 34, was charged with burglary, criminal mischief $200 to $1,000, and second degree petit theft.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help to find Mobley and said he was wanted for a March 17 burglary in the 1000 block of Grenelefe Drive near McKenzie and Handy roads in Cottage Hill.

According to an arrest report, Mobley reached into a pickup truck belonging to “the soon to be ex-husband of this current girlfriend” and poured a six-pack of sodas that were inside on the driver side floorboard. The victim told deputies it would cost $500 to have the truck detailed to cleanup the sods, which were valued at $6.

Mobley remained in the Escambia County Jail Sunday morning with bond set at $8,000. Additional charges of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia were also filed against him.