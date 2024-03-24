Cottage Hill Man Charged After Allegedly Pouring Out Soda Inside A Pickup Truck
March 24, 2024
More details have been released in the arrest of a Cottage Hill man for theft charged after allegedly pouring out soda inside a pickup truck.
Joshua Glenn Mobley, 34, was charged with burglary, criminal mischief $200 to $1,000, and second degree petit theft.
In a Facebook post Wednesday, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help to find Mobley and said he was wanted for a March 17 burglary in the 1000 block of Grenelefe Drive near McKenzie and Handy roads in Cottage Hill.
According to an arrest report, Mobley reached into a pickup truck belonging to “the soon to be ex-husband of this current girlfriend” and poured a six-pack of sodas that were inside on the driver side floorboard. The victim told deputies it would cost $500 to have the truck detailed to cleanup the sods, which were valued at $6.
Mobley remained in the Escambia County Jail Sunday morning with bond set at $8,000. Additional charges of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia were also filed against him.
Comments
2 Responses to “Cottage Hill Man Charged After Allegedly Pouring Out Soda Inside A Pickup Truck”
Trust me, you want ‘broken window’ policing over the alternative. Where I live the cops don’t even chase car thieves. Happy to trade with you.
Whey would the sheriff do a BOLO post looking for someone on such a petty crime. Burglary for opening a truck and opening some sodas? What a big big criminal to get off the street. Glad the sheriff is worried about the important crime.
Thanks NorthEscambia for letting us know what really was supposed to be what happeed.
Not ECSO, go catch some real criminals life drug dealers and wife beaters. Leave this poor man along Sheriff!