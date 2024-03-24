Cottage Hill Man Charged After Allegedly Pouring Out Soda Inside A Pickup Truck

March 24, 2024

More details have been released in the arrest of a Cottage Hill man for theft charged after allegedly pouring out soda inside a pickup truck.

Joshua Glenn Mobley, 34, was charged with burglary, criminal mischief $200 to $1,000, and second degree petit theft.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help to find Mobley and said he was wanted for a March 17 burglary in the 1000 block of Grenelefe Drive near McKenzie and Handy roads in Cottage Hill.

According to an arrest report, Mobley reached into a pickup truck belonging to “the soon to be ex-husband of this current girlfriend” and poured a six-pack of sodas that were inside on the driver side floorboard. The victim told deputies it would cost $500 to have the truck detailed to cleanup the sods, which were valued at $6.

Mobley remained in the Escambia County Jail Sunday morning with bond set at $8,000. Additional charges of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia were also filed against him.

Comments

2 Responses to “Cottage Hill Man Charged After Allegedly Pouring Out Soda Inside A Pickup Truck”

  1. Mikey on March 24th, 2024 3:10 am

    Trust me, you want ‘broken window’ policing over the alternative. Where I live the cops don’t even chase car thieves. Happy to trade with you.

  2. Reader on March 24th, 2024 2:38 am

    Whey would the sheriff do a BOLO post looking for someone on such a petty crime. Burglary for opening a truck and opening some sodas? What a big big criminal to get off the street. Glad the sheriff is worried about the important crime.

    Thanks NorthEscambia for letting us know what really was supposed to be what happeed.

    Not ECSO, go catch some real criminals life drug dealers and wife beaters. Leave this poor man along Sheriff!





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 