Choctaw Gets Past Tate 2-1 (With Photo Gallery)

March 22, 2024

The Tate Lady Aggies fell 2-1 to Choctaw Thursday night at home.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Peyton Womack went seven innings for the Lady Aggies, surrendering two runs on four hits while striking out two and walking six.

Lacy Wilson, Kate Balagbagan, Blakely Campbell, and Peyton Womack each had one hit Tate.

Up next, the Lady Aggies will host Milton after spring break on April 4. The Strike Out Cancer Game that was set for March 22 has been rescheduled due to weather for April 5.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 