Cantonment Man Arrested For DUI, Burglary With Assault, Weapons Charges After Wreck

A Cantonment man is facing DUI, weapons, and burglary charges after a Highway 297A wreck.

Kody Stephen Faxlanger, 28, was charged with using or displaying a firearm during a felony, burglary with assault or battery, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property, DUI refusal to submit to a DUI test after license suspension, and DUI of alcohol or drugs.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper responded to a rollover traffic crash in the area of Highway 297A and Eight Mile Creek Road. A homeowner told the trooper that he heard the vehicle crash in his front yard and saw a man approaching the home while stating that he needed to get his gun before returning to the vehicle. The homeowner retreated inside.

He stated that the man, later identified as Faxlanger, entered an unlocked garage and started pounding on an interior door to the home before fleeing. Faxlanger was located by Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detained.

FHP said Faxlanger’s vehicle left the roadway and traveled 542 feet before colliding with a concrete culvert and becoming airborne. The vehicle rolled for 197 before coming to rest in the front yard of a home. Troopers said two 16 ounce beer cans still cold with condensation were located in the vehicle.

The trooper stated Faxlanger had a heavy smell of alcohol on his breath, bloodshot and watery eyes, and slurred speech. He refused to provide a breath sample and was transported to Baptist Hospital for treatment. At the hospital, the trooper said Faxlanger made several spontaneous statements about being the driver of the wrecked vehicle and “ditching” a gun after fleeing. Officers located a 9mm Palmetto Dagger with a loaded 11-round magazine and one round in the chamber. Faxlanger’s driver’s license was nearby.

Faxlanger remained in the Escambia County Jail Tuesday morning with bond set at $13,500.