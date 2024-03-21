Aggie Classic Day Three: Tate Beats Blanchard, Oklahoma 3-2

March 21, 2024

On the third night of the Aggie Classic, Tate defeated the Lions of Blanchard, Oklahoma 3-2 Wednesday.

Blanchard took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the second.

In the third inning, Tate’s Bray Touchstone hit a solo home run to tie it up at 1-1.

The Aggies won 3-2 in the bottom of the ninth with a walk-off error.

In the Aggie Classic championship game Thursday, Tate will face Pace. Both teams were undefeated in the tournament.

